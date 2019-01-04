Dry Today, Wet Start To the Weekend

Rain is on the way for your weekend plans, at least for Saturday.

For our first Friday of 2019, we’re at least tracking dry and mild conditions with highs into the low to mid 40s from north to south. Clouds build in ahead of our next system from the southwest late tonight into early Saturday. Overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 20s for the interior, mid 30s closer to the coast and south.

We trade in the sunglasses we need for our Friday for the umbrellas and rain coats Saturday.

The wet weather will be likely an all-day event, with a few spots starting and ending with freezing drizzle due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark for those in the Worcester Hills and the RT. 2 corridor and areas north.

Not only are we tracking the potential for slick spots due to freezing drizzle, but we could see some refreezing late Saturday night into early Sunday as temperatures slip into the lower 30s after the system moves out.

As far as how much rain we are tracking, we’re looking at between a half of an inch to an inch, with rainfall totals winding down for those farther to the north.

Sunday features a slight clearing of the skies with high temperatures into the low 40s, but it will be quite windy at times.

We kick off the work week dry, before our next system slides in late Monday night into early Tuesday, with the timing providing some snow showers, followed by a changeover to rain Tuesday late morning.

We will certainly keep an eye on where the rain/snow line will set up and give you the latest updates as we get closer. Plan ahead for a slick and slow morning commute early Tuesday for those along and north of the RT. 2 corridor.

The rest of the work week looks dry and colder after Tuesday’s snow/rain.