Happy Friday! It’s been a scorcher so far today. We’re expecting more hot and humid weather for the Fourth of July, just to a lesser extent. However, we can’t shake off some storm chances.

First, it will be hot and humid for the rest of your Friday. From about 9 p.m. to midnight a line of scattered storms will drop in from the west toward the east and could produce some isolated showers or thunderstorms.

It won’t be a comfortable night. Heat index values will still be in the 90s through 11 p.m./midnight with overnight lows only in the 70s.

Saturday is the Fourth of July! And wow…it’ll feel like it! Expect peak summer heat. We wake up to the 70s, quickly jump into the 80s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. That’s not as hot as today and yesterday, but still obviously pretty toasty. You add the sticky humidity with dew points in the 60s to that and it’ll still feel like near 100 degrees in the afternoon.

We have to talk about storm chances. We’ll see bright, dry skies through the first half of the day. We’ll face chances for isolated storms in the late afternoon and evening, however the bulk of the coverage will be farther west and south. So, Boston could still pick up a stray shower or storm. That does mean we’ll have to keep an eye to the skies during the Boston Pops celebration just in case.

The later in the evening the lower that storm chance and the less hot we get.

Cooler and less humid weather rolls in for Sunday. We start off in the upper 60s which will feel like a nice reprieve. Highs only jump to the mid to upper 80s with bright skies. So if storms dampen your plans Saturday, you’ve got a great back-up day! Monday, temperatures tumble even more. Morning temperatures start off in the low 60s with highs only in the upper 70s. That’s due to a chance for some showers in the second half of the day. That scattered shower chance lingers into Tuesday with even cooler highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday we jump back to 80 degrees with partly sunny skies. Thursday the heat is back on with highs near 90 again with bright skies. Friday: near 90 with isolated storm chances. Stay tuned!