Happy Friday! What season is it?! While it felt like summer today in the 80s, we are going to cool right back down this weekend.

First, evening temperatures will cool to the 70s and 60s. We still have chances for scattered showers this afternoon and evening, with the best timing between 4-6 p.m. for Boston. The rain will take until later tonight for the Cape and islands.

Overnight, those clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop. We’ll get down to the low to mid 50s inland and mid to upper 50s at the coast into early tomorrow morning.

The good news? The fall-like feel will be back in the air AND we can expect full sun, too. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will be chilly! Inland, we’ll drop to the low to mid 40s. At the coast, upper 40s and low 50s. But still, that’s a cool start! The early-morning hours will feature partial sun, but more clouds will roll in soon after that.

That’ll keep highs a tad bit cooler in the low to mid 60s instead. Still a lovely day!

Sunday evening, there’s a low-end chance for a spot shower in Boston, but chances are better across southeastern Massachusetts.

That’s a wrap on the weekend! Next week looks amazing.

Monday starts in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies look mostly sunny, helping us to warm in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be a bit breezy. Tuesday morning we drop! We’re talking upper 30s and low 40s inland, and mid to upper 40s at the coast. Sunny skies will only warm us to the upper 50s as we’ll be fighting against a bit of a breeze.

Wednesday morning will be even colder! Highs inland drop to the mid to upper 30s. We’ll stick to the upper 30s and low 40s on the coast, and less cold on the Cape. Grab your jackets! The sun will be out and it won’t be as breezy as Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 60s.

Thursday morning we begin in the 40s with highs into the upper 60s. Skies still look mostly sunny. Friday: upper 40s to upper 60s and partly sunny. Stay tuned!