Fall-Feel Continues to Start the Week

7Weather- The fine, fall-feel continues to kick off the week!

A low pressure system south of the region brings in extra clouds and sprinkles early Monday morning. It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s at 7 AM. It gradually clears up in the afternoon, and with the clearing skies, temperatures jump into the low 60s.

Overall, it will feel cool, and a light jacket is needed if you’ll be out and about.

Tuesday looks to start mainly cloudy with a spot shower. It gradually clears up mid-day, and highs reach into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

You might want to hold off on a car wash until later in the week. Although we don’t have the best chance for rain in the next few days, the light showers on Wednesday might just ruin a fresh wash.

Wednesday will hit into the low 70s before the showers show up, and then we drop off into the 60s late in the afternoon. Thursday has a chilly wind with highs in the low 60s.