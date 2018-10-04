Fall-Feel Friday, Seasonable Saturday, Seventies Sunday

A cold front is dipping through southern New England for our Thursday evening, sparking up a few spotty showers. Those showers will be very isolated, so for any of your outdoor plans this evening, which could include the Patriots home game at Gillette against the Colts, expect mild conditions under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, the cold front moves out, and erodes the cloud cover, so most spots wake up tomorrow morning under mostly clear skies and temperatures into the upper 40s for the Merrimack Valley, Worcester Hills, and southern NH.

Temperatures by the afternoon only warm-up into the upper 50s, but at least we’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Friday.

Friday night plans? Dress warm as temperatures will slip back into the low to mid 50s by 7pm.

As for the weekend, Saturday features a seasonable day under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures stretch into the low 60s Saturday ahead of a warm front that will bring some clouds, humidity, as we well as a warm-up for Sunday.

A few showers are possible along a cold front to the north Sunday, otherwise the weekend remains dry.

The up’s and down’s in the forecast continue into the next work week. With one more day into the low 80s by next Wednesday.