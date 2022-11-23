After a mild day with a lot us reaching the upper 40s/near 50, temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s tonight. The breeze will fade into tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

Thanksgiving sunrise is at 6:46 a.m. The holiday is shaping up to be a splendid one! Great for travel – at least the forecast (we can’t make any promises about avoiding traffic jams 😉 ). While temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 40s, it’ll be dry with light wind and mostly sun.

Beyond Thanksgiving, there will be a few things to keep in mind. Friday brings the return chance for a few showers. Amounts will be light. If you’re Black Friday shopping, you might want to have a rain jacket just in case. You might not need it. The early morning stays dry. Showers arrive late morning and linger into the early afternoon. The front is a quick mover, and we’ll just hold on to the clouds into the late afternoon/early evening.

Saturday will be dry and brighter near 50. Although with the gusty wind around, it will feel the 40s. Sunday will bring another chance for showers. Right now, it looks like the rain will hold off until late day.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday weekend!