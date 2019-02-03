Feeling Like Spring Next Two Days

From wind chills 15 to 25 degrees below zero on Thursday to spring-like weather Monday and Tuesday.

No arctic air in sight for Southern New England! Instead, it will feel like mid-April to kick off the week.

Temperatures will be between 52º-57º on Monday, and between 55º-61º on Tuesday!

The average high for Boston is currently 37º. That will put us about 20 degrees above average.

It will be warm but it doesn’t look like we will break any records. The record high for Tuesday for Boston is 65º, set back over 25 years ago in 1991. The record high for Worcester is 61º, also set back in 1991.

A cold front moves through Tuesday, and ahead of it we could see a quick shower in the morning.

We are dry Wednesday, and then we could see ice Thursday morning in Southern New Hampshire and Worcester County.

We are back to mild highs on Friday and we will likely see on and off showers throughout the day. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry with chilly conditions.