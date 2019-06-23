Feeling Like Summer

So far, the average temperature for the month of June is slightly above average. It was nice and toasty on Sunday, but we still didn’t hit 90º in Boston.

We have had 3 days in the 60s, 15 days in the 70s, and 5 days in the 80s. This week, we likely add several more 80 degree days.

MONDAY:

Monday will be another nice day! Areas inland reach into the 80s, and coastal areas will be in the low and mid 70s.

The day starts sunny, and then a few clouds move in throughout the afternoon. Humidity remains low.

TUESDAY:

The day starts mostly cloudy, dry, and also muggy. A few showers begin to move in late morning, and then we will be dealing with on and off showers through sunset. Highs reach into the low and mid 70s.

SOXCAST:

Monday’s game looking good, weather-wise. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, and skies are mainly clear.

Showers will be on the way out late on Tuesday. It looks like there will be a few showers around first pitch, and then it the second half of the game is dry.

Wednesday’s game features a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 70s.