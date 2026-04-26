Good morning and happy Sunday! We have a solid, even seasonable end to our weekend for most.

We’ll start with this– we’re still keeping an eye on that storm that’s been moving to our south. While it’ll help to keep some clouds around, especially in southeastern MA, light showers will be limited to the Cape, Islands & South Coast.

Even there though, any rain will be light and short-lived. Otherwise, clouds will start to give way to more sunshine through the afternoon, especially for areas along and west of 495.

The sunshine and a breeze from the east will both be determining factors in the temperature today. That easterly breezy and ocean air will keep the coast cooler… again. I have to imagine you guys know the drill by now. We’ll be in the upper 40s and low 50s in coastal cities. On the flipside, areas to the north and west (particularly west of 495) will get close to, if not up to 60 degrees as clouds decrease and the sunshine helps to give the temperatures a boost.

Clouds continue to decrease for everybody as we head into Monday, leaving the start of the week mostly sunny. We’ll still be in the upper 40s and low 50s for the coast, and lower 60s inland. It’ll be a great day to get outside, even if it’s just for a coffee walk on your break or after work.

Tuesday is very similar to Monday– just a bit cooler. We’ll be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. Clouds will start to increase in the late afternoon and evening– a precursor to a more unsettled stretch.

Clouds are more widespread on Wednesday and we’ll have temperatures in the 50s. We’re also keeping an eye on a few spotty showers. It’s certainly no washout, but don’t be shocked by a few drips and drops.

Thursday, on the other hand, looks soggy. A cold front will act as the catalyst for showers and some pockets of heavy rain throughout the day. A few of those showers look like they’ll linger into Friday. While an isolated shower may linger Saturday, the start of the coming weekend currently looks mostly dry!