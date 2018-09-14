Flooding from Florence

Hurricane Florence officially made landfall this morning at 7:15 am ET in Wrightsville Beach, NC. At the time of landfall, Florence had sustained winds of 90 mph with gusts hitting 106 mph. On land, wind gusts hit the lower triple digits, but just off the coast, buoys recorded wind gusts at 112 mph shortly before landfall. As of 5pm this evening, Florence has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with sustained winds at 70 mph. However, the main risk is, and always has been, life threatening flooding. Flash flood warnings are posted across North Carolina and the worst is yet to come. The storm is moving at a crawling speed – just 3 mph. Dumping rain over the same areas all weekend long.

Once the remnants of Florence get caught up in the main weather flow, we will actually see the remains move through New England. As they work into our area, it’ll be nothing more than a good soaking of rain. There will likely be a few areas that do see minor flooding but the wind threat will be diminished. Those impacts should move through greater Boston on Tuesday.