Fog to Sunshine

After a foggy and cloudy start to our Saturday, we will finally see sunshine emerging for the afternoon. High temperatures today will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tonight, we’ll see a clearing of the skies. Temperatures will slip into the upper 50s to low 60s. With a calm wind, we can expect areas of fog to develop into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring a little more humidity back into the area, with high temperatures into the lower 80s.

Similar to Sunday, Monday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs into the low 80s.

It’s Tuesday that will feature the return to rain showers and breezy conditions from the remnants of Florence, which continues to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas. At this point, it has weakened to a Tropical Storm, but the heaviest rain bands continue to pummel the hardest hit areas. The highest reported rainfall total over the last two-days has been 30.58″ from Swansboro, NC as of noon Saturday, with Newport/Morehead, NC reaching 23.75″. By the time the storm exits the Carolinas, we’ll likely hear reports of at least 40″ for some locations.

Once Florence reaches southern New England, by way of a land route, not by sea, it will have continued to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone, bringing windswept rain across the region for most of Tuesday. We will continue to monitor over the next few days as the remnants of Florence approaches.

By Wednesday, Florence will be out of here, a cold front pushes it well out to sea, but also ushers in a cool down for Thursday. Highs into the upper 60s Thursday, before ending the work week with highs near 80 by Friday.