Gloomy Start to Week

7Weather- Sunday had on and off rain, and then severe thunderstorms in the evening that produced hail. We’re not looking at that kind of weather on Monday, just cloudy skies and a few showers late in the day.

MONDAY:

Monday starts with temperatures near 40 degrees. An onshore breezy keeps the fog/mist around, especially in the morning. Consider yourself lucky if you get to see a few peeks of sun tomorrow. It looks like the overcast skies stick around all day. Highs reach into the mid 40s. A low pressure system exiting our area gives us the chance to see a few showers late in the afternoon. There could even be wet snowflakes mixed for the interior.

TUESDAY:

A northeast wind will continue Monday night into Tuesday. This could produce ocean-enhanced flakes along the coast. There could be a quick coating on grassy areas.

The flakes and drizzle don’t last long. Skies begin to clear around lunch time. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s inland, and in the low 40s along the coast.