7Weather- The first weekend of October will have lots of clouds and on and off showers.

Showers begin to move into Southeast Massachusetts early Saturday morning and temperatures start near 50º. Showers continue to push north throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Dry air north of us will try to block this system from moving north of the Pike, but it looks like we all have the chance of on and off showers throughout the afternoon. Highs only make it into the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday still has lots of clouds around, but it’s possible that parts of New Hampshire see sunshine throughout the day. Areas south of the Mass Pike will likely see showers develop in the afternoon. Highs are cool again in the mid and upper 50s.

Saturday has the better chance of rain and wind is light. Sunday mainly has showers south of the Pike in the afternoon and it is windy with gusts as high as 30-40mph along the coast. You’ll definitely feel the wind, but we’re not worried about seeing damaging wind gusts.