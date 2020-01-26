Good time to wash the car, dry and seasonable weather this week

7Weather- We finish January with a quiet weather pattern. There isn’t any arctic air headed our way, and a high pressure system keeps it dry this week.

Monday kicks off the week mostly cloudy. Morning temperatures are in the low and mid 30s, and some clearing in the afternoon, will allow high to reach into the low and mid 40s.

An upper level disturbance gives higher elevation a slight chance to see a few flakes to start the week.

Tuesday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wednesday is partly sunny and seasonable.

It’s a great time to get a car wash! The next 5-6 days look dry. The next chance for precipitation will be Saturday night into Sunday.

As of now, the low pressure system is offshore, but that can easily change in the coming days. If it shifts north, most towns have the potential to see snow.