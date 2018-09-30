Goodbye Sunshine

The weekend weather was perfectly timed between Friday’s rain and clouds/rain on the way for Monday — and what a weekend it was! Your Monday morning will start on the dry side outside of a little sprinkle possible in the morning. Rain showers will develop through Monday afternoon and evening. But that’s not our only chance of rain. We get a break on Tuesday morning before evening showers redevelop and continue into early Wednesday morning. The good news is most of the rain will occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, so impacts on the commutes should be lessened.

The forecast over the next three days is a little tricky. A backdoor cold front/ stationary front will stall out across the area and lead to huge temperature contrasts from north to south. The temperature differences could be more than ten degrees at times for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We finally dry out Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a little sunshine returning but unfortunately not to the level we had this weekend.