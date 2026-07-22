We’re almost done with this week’s hurdles! It was a very soggy Tuesday (as you well know), and we’re not totally done with the rain just yet.

We still have a chance of an isolated shower or storm early on this evening. Unlike yesterday, we won’t see widespread rain, and many towns will just stay dry. That said, if you do get caught in a storm, expect some heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

Keep that in mind if you’re heading out to Fenway for the Sox second game of the day, or Gillette for the Revs this evening (the Sox start at 7:10 while the Revs start at 7:30 PM)!

While both games look mainly dry, an early shower is possible, it should be a mainly dry, mild, and somewhat muggy evening.

That said, the super muggy feeling we’ve had today will be out the window by tomorrow!

A cold front is the catalyst for our active weather today, and after that front passes us by, cooler, drier air moves back into New England. Thursday begins a stretch of absolutely lovely weather days for anyone who wants to spend time outdoors!

While we may see a lingering shower for the Cape/Islands around sunrise, the rest of the day is totally dry and mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s inland and 70s for the coast.

Friday and Saturday are identical– low 80s with the 70s along the coast, plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Sunday is close to the same, the only difference being a slight increase in cloud cover (but still, more sunshine than clouds).

It’ll be a great beach weekend! Again, temperatures will be slightly cooler by the coast, but we’ll still be in the 70s and sunny. Overall, call it a win!

Honestly? Mother Nature is dealing us a nice, easy hand through the weekend. That said, the start of next week looks like it could be a bit more active. We’ll be keeping an eye out for a few showers and a thunderstorm on Monday, while Tuesday looks like shower/storm coverage will be a little more widespread.