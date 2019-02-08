Gusty Winds Usher in Bitter Cold Wind Chills Early Saturday

After a dreary start to our Friday, the sunshine returned for the afternoon, allowing for a spring preview with high temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

This spring preview is short-lived as temperatures take a dive this evening and into Saturday morning.

We’ll see temperatures tonight into the upper teens to low 20s under mostly clear skies, but the winds will be howling out of the west-northwest, with gusts between 40-50 MPH, a Wind Advisory has been issued from 7PM this evening to 5PM Saturday.

Not only could these strong gusts cause power outages, but it will usher in single-digit wind chills by Saturday morning, and with highs on Saturday struggling to make it out of the 20s, wind chills will remain in the teens by Saturday afternoon.

At least both weekend days, we’ll see the return of some sunshine, with Sunday afternoon, we’ll see an increase in clouds, ahead of a few snow showers possible late Sunday.

The next system that we are keeping an eye on is Tuesday afternoon and into early Wednesday, with snow at the onset, changing over to a sleet and freezing rain mix south of the Pike and at the immediate coast, north of the Pike will likely stay snow a little longer Tuesday.

As far as numbers and accumulations, it’s still a little too early for that, since there’s that mixing threat through early Wednesday. Colder air slides in for Valentine’s Day, but at least it will be drier with high temperatures into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.