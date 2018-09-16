Heavy Rain Tuesday

Good news for the Carolinas as now Tropical Depression Florence moves out of the area. There is still concern with flooding as water from upstream flows south toward the ocean. There are already reports of dams failing, so despite the storm moving out, there will be days of problems ahead with flooding. As it exits, it will get caught up in the larger weather flow and that will bring rain and a lot of it to New England on Tuesday.

Unlike the Carolinas, this thing will be in and out in the matter of a day, but there will be heavy rain and downpours all day long. In fact, we could see widespread 2-3″ of rain with isolated areas topping 4″ of rain in the day. So flooding will still be a concern for us with some street flooding possible and low lying areas. As the rain exits, say goodbye to the summer like day we had today and will have Monday because fall like air moves in for the rest of the week and into next weekend.