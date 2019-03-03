Heavy Snow Moves In Overnight

7Weather- We have narrowed down a snow band of where we think the higher amounts will be. There is now higher confidence in seeing 8-9” in Boston, and 9-10” in Worcester.

SNOW AMOUNTS:

Above are forecast local snow amounts. Areas within the pink band have a higher chance of seeing 8 inches or more. It looks like some of the heavier snow bands will land in this area.

TIMING/TRAVEL:

Light snow moves into the area after 7 PM tonight in Worcester County and between 8-9 PM in Boston. By 10 PM, everyone will be seeing light snow.

The first round of snow will have a hard time sticking to the ground with temperatures between 32º-36º.

Heavy snow is expected from midnight until 7 AM Monday. Expect poor travel with snow covered roads after midnight and through 7 AM.

Heavy snow will still be falling for the earlier part of the Monday morning commute, from 5-7 AM. Travel will be poor up until 9 AM Monday.

The heavy snow ends at 7 AM, and then after that there will be light snow showers until 10 AM Monday morning.

WARNINGS/ADVISORIES & POWER OUTAGES:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas in in pink from 7 PM Sunday until 10 AM Monday. This means there will be heavy snow with at least 6 ” of snow expected.

Travel will be difficult with slippery conditions and low visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area in purple, where there won’t be as much snow accumulation, but travel could still be difficult at times.

This storm will bring wet, heavy snow for some areas, so there is the concern for scattered power outages in the areas in red on the map on the left.