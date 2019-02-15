Holiday Weekend Forecast

The remaining showers that continue to dot the radar will begin to move out quickly into the early evening hours. The rest of tonight looks dry with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s in Boston, upper 20s in the suburbs, under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies begin to clear into early Saturday morning, so we will see emerging sunshine by mid-morning, allowing for the temperatures to rebound back into the lower 40s.

Sunday features a slightly cooler airmass (a little more seasonable for this time of the year), and increasing clouds by the evening ahead of a threat for some light snow showers Sunday night, tapering into Monday morning.

This could bring light accumulation for most of southern New England. We’re looking at anything between a coating to 2″ with the higher amounts hugging the southern coastline this time around.

The snow showers taper by late morning Monday, and with Monday being Presidents Day, as well as the start of school vacation week for students, teachers and staff for Massachusetts schools, the timing of this storm could not be any better (however, if you still have to commute to work on Monday morning, still take it slow on your travels).

Tuesday is dry, with Wednesday into Thursday featuring another snow to mix situation in southern New England. Another system we will have to keep an eye on as we get closer. This far out, the snow kicks off Wednesday night, which then changes to a mix into Thursday.

Friday features drier conditions and highs into the upper 30s.