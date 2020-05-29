Humidity Drops This Weekend

7Weather- A cold front moves through the region mid-day Saturday, gradually dropping humidity. Sunday will feel nice, and temperatures drop into the 70s.

Clouds are around throughout the first part of Saturday, and there could be a spot shower/storm in the morning. The day starts warm and muggy, and then humidity drops in the afternoon as a cold front clears the region. The afternoon is still warm , since we start near 70º. Highs reach into the low 80s, and it’s breezy most of the day.

If you’re not a fan of the muggy air, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Dew points drop into the mid 30s, which means it will feel very comfortable. It’s not as warm with temperatures near 60º around 9 AM, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A nice May day.

The lower humidity and “cooler” weather stick around the start the week. Monday has sunshine, it will feel very comfortable, and highs are below average in the mid 60s. Tuesday has a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the low 70s.