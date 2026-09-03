After some much-needed rain overnight/early this morning, we’ve had a largely dry second half of the day.

While we could still see an isolated shower or thunderstorm before the day ends, most of the rest of the day will continue to stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 60s before rising back into the upper 70s/low 80s by Friday afternoon.

It’ll be less humid than today has been, and we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds. There is a small chance of a shower in the afternoon, though small is the key word there. Most of the day will stay dry.

Then comes the three-day weekend!

We’ll start with sun and clouds on Saturday, though we’ll keep an eye out for a few afternoon showers, especially for areas of central Massachusetts. Shower will be pretty isolated and you can still spend plenty of time outdoors.

Just know that you’ll want to have an umbrella or rain jacket handy if you really don’t want to get wet. Temperatures will be cooler, in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday, however, are both looking dry! Temperatures will be below-average again on Sunday, with highs only in the low 70s. With the sunshine, it’ll still feel relatively comfortable, just a bit cool for the season. Monday, however, temperatures bounce back near average– we’ll be in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll stay in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, though rain chances go up Tuesday night and Wednesday