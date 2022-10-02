The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to affect Southern New England, with windy conditions across the area on Sunday. So far gust have reached 35-40mph but are expected to increase for some this afternoon.

Although wind is factor today, less rain is in the forecast due to drier air moving in from a Canadian high to our north.

Gusts could reach 50mph along the Cape & Islands today, with a Wind Advisory in effect for Nantucket through 10pm this evening.

Wind gusts will gradually taper off, starting to drop below 30mph north of Boston by evening Sunday, south of Boston after midnight tonight.

A breezy day is still expected on Monday but 20-30mph less wind than Sunday.