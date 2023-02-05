After record cold Saturday morning, temperatures Sunday afternoon in Boston jumped back up to 50 degrees, a 60 degree jump in temperature in just 36 hours!

All week high temperatures are expected to remain above average, with Tuesday being the only day that dips back into the 30s. This is due to the position of the jet stream that will remain to our north, preventing cold air from spilling back into New England.

The mild pattern does eventually give way to more seasonable conditions by next week, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts if you’re a fan of spring-like weather.