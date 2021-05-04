Morning Showers Today, More Rain Tomorrow

7Weather- Wet weather is around this morning, and then the rest of the day is cloudy. Another round of rain moves in Wednesday.

Showers will end as we approach lunch time today. The day starts in the upper 40s, and highs only make it into the low 50s. The coast will be breezy at times, especially throughout the first part of the day.

The Red Sox are back today! The game will be dry and chilly. We’ll be in the low 50s at first pitch, and then it drops into the upper 40s for the rest of the game.

The wet weather is back Wednesday. It won’t be a complete washout, but we are looking at two rounds of rain. The first looks to be between 4-10 AM, and the second between 12 PM-4PM. Winds will be light, and highs reach into the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday is the pick of the week! Skies are mainly sunny and temperatures are in the low 60s.

The week ends with highs in the mid and upper 50s. The day starts with sunshine, and then clouds move in throughout the afternoon.

Saturday could have a few showers in the morning. Highs reach into the mid 50s. Mother’s Day looks mainly cloudy and mild. Rain moves in throughout the afternoon.