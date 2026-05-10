Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and mother figures out there! Mother Nature is doing her best to give you a solid day to spend some time outdoors! After seeing rain yesterday (most of the Bay State saw between .025-.75″), today is considerably drier. Rain chances aren’t zero– we’re keeping an eye on an isolated shower or two, particularly in the afternoon– but the day will stay mainly dry.

Otherwise, we’ll be in and out of the clouds today and have a sometimes-stiff breeze out of the south-southwest (gusts into the 20s this afternoon). It’s something to keep in mind if you have an outdoor brunch with mom planned– napkins blowing off the table and all that.

On the bright side, that largely southerly breeze will help usher warmer air into the region, and that will push high temperatures into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s today! If you like it mild, this is a day for you!

As we head into Monday morning, lows will be right on the money for this time of year– upper 40s for the early risers out there. We’re also keeping an eye on a few showers for southeastern MA, especially the Cape and Islands, early in the morning as the front that’s trying to bring us a shower today stalls, and takes advantage of the moisture from the Atlantic. These showers, however, are very location-specific. If you’re north of the pike, rain will be extremely tough to come by. Temperatures will be cooler, but close enough to average– most spots in the low 60s.

We’ll stay in the low to mid 60s throughout the week– not too far off for this time of year (the actual average high in Boston is 65 degrees right now).

It will be slightly more unsettled as we get to the middle of the week. We’re keeping an eye on a few showers during the second half of the day on Wednesday, while Thursday looks pretty soggy overall.