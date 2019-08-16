Muggy with Spot Shower This Weekend

7Weather- This weekend is not a washout, we just see a few passing showers in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY:

Saturday morning starts with cloudy skies, and patchy fog. Temperatures reach into the low 80s inland, and an onshore breeze keeps coastal areas in the 70s.

Most of the day is dry, and there will be peeks of sun in the afternoon.

The best chance for spotty showers will be between 2-6 PM, and mainly outside of I-495. I wouldn’t cancel plans because of the rain chance.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is warmer and humid. Highs reach into the mid and upper 80s inland, and into the low 80s along the coast.

It looks like the first half of the day is dry, and then a spotty shower/storm is possible after 4 PM.

The day starts cloudy, and then we see a few peeks of sun in the afternoon.

MARSHFIELD FAIR:

Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s in Marshfield this weekend. A spot shower is possible, but not likely.

Humidity is on the rise. Dew points are near 70º this weekend, and into next week.