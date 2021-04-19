Near 70 Tuesday, April Showers Wednesday

7Weather- The nice weather continues tomorrow, and then light rain moves in Wednesday.

Tuesday morning starts mild with temperatures in the upper 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the low 70s. It’s a great day to get the grill going! If you’re going to do a late lunch around 3 PM, we will be near 70. Dinner time temperatures will be in the mid 60s, and there will be a few clouds around.

Wednesday is not as nice. Expect breezy conditions, showers and mild highs in the low and mid 60s. There might be a few sprinkles in the morning, but the steadier rain moves in throughout the afternoon. Showers will be on and off until about midnight.

Although we could get use another round of soaking rain, we will only get about 0.25″ of rain from this system.

The pollen count is up to severe for Tuesday. It drops a bit with the showers Wednesday, but is gradually rising again on Thursday.

Thursday has a gusty wind and is cooler. Highs only reach into the upper 40s to low 50s, but the wind will make it feel chilly. We end the week with decent weather on Friday. It will still be windy, but it is mild in the upper 50s.

The weekend is split. Saturday has sunshine and mild temperatures, and Sunday has showers and cooler highs.