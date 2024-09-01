A nice pattern is setting up for the upcoming week, and Labor day will be the start of that pattern as high pressure moves in.

Sunshine, along with low humidity and temperatures in the 70s will make for a great end to the holiday weekend. Dew points will also be much lower, as comfortable humidity moves in.

The only takeaway from Monday’s forecast will be the northwest breeze, which may gust over 10mph at times.

High pressure remains in control for the rest of the week, with showers returning into next weekend. Enjoy!