The heat and humidity slowly fade as we kick off the new work week. The weekend was a great summer weekend for the boat or beach as the summer slowly winds down and kids head back to school soon. But if you weren’t near water, maybe it was a little toasty.

Boston hit 90° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday giving us another heat wave and pulling our 90s count above normal for the year. We’re now at 16 times this year, the average being 15. Of course we still have 2/3 of August still to go and all of September too.

Numbers will be close to 90° both today and tomorrow. I think we’ll see a lot of upper 80s both days. Today there’s a little stickiness to the air but it’s a lot better than what we had over the weekend. We’ll stay dry for the day today with a spotty shower or two returning later this evening — after sunset, so your entire day is dry today.

Tomorrow will be similar temperature-wise, but I think it’s a nicer day. We’ll have a little bit of a breeze, which is always nice on these hot days. That northwest breeze will push in drier air and push our humidity even lower. So it’s warm and pretty comfortable for your Tuesday.

The humidity will stay very comfortable for Wednesday before creeping back up on Thursday. That’s as rain chances return, but it’s not a washout of a day whatsoever. It’s probably our best chance of rain this week — but still is only a spot shower or two on Thursday.