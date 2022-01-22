7Weather- It’s not as cold Sunday, but the overall cold pattern continues into this upcoming week.

Temperatures start in the teens and low 20s Sunday morning and then we get into the upper 20s by late morning. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds around in the afternoon. It’s a nice, winter day with highs in the mid 30s. Our sunset is getting closer to 5PM!

Monday morning is cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Most of the day is sunny with clouds moving in later in the afternoon. It’s another day below average with highs in the 20s.

A warm front lifts through the region Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Ahead of it we will see flurries between midnight – 8AM Monday. It looks like all we get from this are patchy coatings around the area.

It shouldn’t really impact the Tuesday morning commute with most of the precipitation ending throughout the morning drive. The rest of the day has clouds and temperatures jump into the upper 30s.

We’re back to the 20s mid-week with highs in the mid 20s Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, it’s a calm weather week in southern New England.