Not a Complete Washout This Weekend

It’s the first full weekend of summer and we’re starting off on an unseasonably cool note.

We saw an increase in clouds through the overnight and into this morning, but now the showers and downpours have picked up along the Cape & Islands and along the south coast.

Today will not be a complete washout, but we’ll be dodging in and out of the showers, through the afternoon, especially for areas along and north of the Mass Pike.

As far as temperatures, high temperatures will be in the 60s, not a big change from our morning temperatures.

If you’re heading to Fenway this evening, likely a shower in the vicinity at the start of the game, but most of the game should be dry under cloudy skies and temperatures into the lower 60s.

We finally get a taste of summer on Sunday. Sunday starts off cloudy and dry with temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s, but by midday, we could see some peeks of sunshine, allowing for temperatures to warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s. The humidity will also be returning by the afternoon, along with some mid-afternoon thunderstorms. These will not be as widespread of the showers today, but just a reminder for anyone’s outdoor plans on Sunday, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

The system pulls off the coastline Monday, bringing in a much less humid airmass in for the start of the work week. A lingering shower cannot be ruled out for Monday, otherwise we’ll see partly sunny skies with highs into the lower 70s.

High pressure takes over Tuesday and Wednesday ushering in ample amounts of sunshine and high temperatures into the 80s.

By the end of the week, we could see temperatures surge into the mid to upper 80s,