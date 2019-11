After a damp and dreary day today, don’t expect a whole lot of improvement for tomorrow. We’ll get a little break in the rain overnight but another round is in here for tomorrow morning. It will be rain for most with wet snowflakes mixing in across some of the higher elevations. The precipitation is gone by mid morning, but we don’t shake the clouds.

In fact, we really don’t shake the clouds until Thursday! Clouds will hold tight until then. Let’s hear it for November in New England….