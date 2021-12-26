Parts of southern NH and Maine woke up to a couple inches of fresh snow this morning as a few showers lingered ahead of daybreak. These showers have since pushed off the coastline and we’re tracking the brightening of the skies as clouds start to break apart.

For your Sunday travels, we’re thankfully seeing nicer weather than yesterday. Be sure to layer up though since we’ll have a chilly breeze with us as highs top out around 40°.

If you’re heading to the Patriots game, temperatures will be 40 at kickoff and falling into the mid 30s by the final snap.

Overnight, temperatures will dramatically drop under mainly clear skies. We’ll wake up tomorrow morning in the upper teens to low to mid 20s. The sunshine sticks around for much of Monday before the clouds build in for Tuesday.

Overall, today through Tuesday are great post-holiday travel days since we’re tracking dry conditions.

Wednesday brings the next best chance at precipitation and it will be in the form of a light wintry mix. A few showers possible Thursday and then we’re dry for the last full day of 2021.