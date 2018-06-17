Perfect Father’s Day Forecast Followed By Monday Scorcher

With highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s today, even though that sounds “hot”, the dew points will be sitting comfortably in the 50s, making for a beautiful, picture perfect day for all the outdoor plans you have with/for dad.

Tomorrow is a little bit of a different story…

Monday starts off with temperatures into the low to mid 70s by the morning commute under mostly sunny skies, and the temperatures, along with the humidity, will only rise from there. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to crest into the mid to upper 90s inland, 95° for Boston with the Cape & the Islands the only ones able to escape the heat with highs into the 70s due to a southwesterly breeze.

The high temperatures Monday could be record-breaking, but also the heat index values are what could be the most surprising, and the most dangerous if you do not stay hydrated.

A few spots could “feel like” it’s over 100° by the middle of the afternoon.

A cold front lurches in from the northwest late Monday into early Tuesday, replacing that tropical airmass with a far less humid one. However, in doing so, we could see a few showers and rumbles of thunder as early as Monday evening for southern NH and central MA, with the rest of the region likely seeing showers into early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week settles into a quieter and summery pattern with highs into the 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Enjoy!