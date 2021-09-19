Today is the pick of the weekend as we see brighter, sun-filled skies with lower humidity and highs in the 70s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the NNE from 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies temperatures will dip into the lower 50s.

It will be a crisp, fall-like start Monday but, similar to today, temperatures rebound into the low 70s.

Speaking of Monday, don’t forget to check out the full “Harvest” moon, it’s the full moon closest to the Fall Equinox. This year, the Fall Equinox is on Wednesday, September 22nd. On the Fall Equinox, it’s roughly equal day and night as the sun’s rays are directly situated over the equator.

As we progress towards the winter solstice, the sun’s rays continue their march towards the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere.

We may be heading into fall, but the tropics continue to heat up. Odette is now Post-Tropical and will continue to move farther away from New England, but will still bring swells and dangerous rip currents to our coast today.

Also, as of this morning, we now have Tropical Storm Peter which is over the central Atlantic and will progress northwest, north of the Lesser Antilles before making a turn towards the north midweek, approaching Bermuda by the end of the week.

We also have Tropical Depression Seventeen, just off the Africa coast which will likely become Tropical Storm Rose later today. It is expected to move north-northwest over the open Atlantic and weaken through midweek.

As for our local weather, the sunshine and quiet weather sticks around for Tuesday, too as high pressure remains situated over the region.

Wednesday is partly cloudy followed by a front that brings in scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday. A few showers could linger into early Friday and by next weekend we’re dry and seasonable with highs in the low 70s.