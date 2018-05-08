Quiet Weather Pattern Continues

We started off our Tuesday with areas of dense fog, which finally lifted and allowed for copious amounts of sun for the afternoon and evening. Overnight tonight, expect some areas of patchy fog to develop yet again, otherwise mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

The dome of high pressure that gave us the beautiful weather today will continue to be overhead Wednesday, making for another day with patchy dense fog in the morning, afternoon sun, and cooler temps at the coast. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Cape and the Islands, starting tonight at 9PM and continuing into Wednesday morning’s commute.

The fog lifts by late morning, allowing highs Wednesday to stretch from 50s at the immediate coast, to 70s farther inland.

Thursday begins our transition to a few more clouds in the area, but still remaining dry during the day.

For those spring allergy sufferers region-wide, especially tree pollen, we don’t see much relief until the weekend.

The next chance for a spot shower is late Thursday with an approaching cold front from the west. That cold front clears the area by Friday, allowing a shift in the flow to out of the northwest, breezy at times Friday afternoon with highs only stretching into the mid 60s.

The weekend remains tricky, but the majority of the weekend will be dry, with a spot morning shower both weekend days. Those showers should be out of here by Mother’s Day afternoon for any of your outdoor plans. Highs remain in the mid to upper 60s.

The following work week ushers in a warm-up, check it out in the 7 on 7 forecast below: