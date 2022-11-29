7Weather- Rain moves in and wind picks up Wednesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Massachusetts tomorrow afternoon and into the evening for isolated tree damage that could lead to isolated power outages.

The good thing with this storm system is that the strongest wind that could lead to damage is only around for a few hours.

It will be breezy, cloudy and chilly Wednesday morning. Rain and wind arrive at about the same time between 12-2PM with the strongest wind gusts window between 3-9PM across our area. Expect windy conditions and pockets of heavy rain for the afternoon/evening commute.

Everyone in our viewing area is forecast to get occasional gusts between 45-55mph. Deflate Christmas decorations and secure trash cans!

If you work from home just know that there could be isolated pockets of power outages within the 3-9PM time frame.

It will still remain windy on Thursday, but not as windy as Wednesday. Wind chills will be in the 20s in the morning/evening and in the low 30s in the afternoon. Friday has less wind an seasonable highs in the mid 40s.