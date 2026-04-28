Happy Tuesday! It’s been a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. While we’ll have more clouds around Wednesday, it’ll still be a great day before rain moves in.

First, this evening temperatures will slide from the 50s into the 40s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. For your Wednesday, there will be more clouds around at times but at least we’ll still warm up in the afternoon — at least away from the coast! At the coast, you’re stuck in the 50s, while areas inland will warm plenty more into the 60s.

It’s overnight Wednesday into Thursday that the rain will begin, and we’re expecting showers for much of the day on Thursday. The day will start in the 40s with highs for everyone into the 50s. It shouldn’t be overly windy, so an umbrella should be just fine!

Thankfully, we dry back out Thursday night into Friday.

Friday looks cool but bright. The day starts in the upper 30s and low 40s but finishes off in the mid to upper 50s.

This weekend will be a perfect one to head to a Red Sox game! The weather will cooperate for the games on Saturday and Sunday, too.

Saturday: partly sunny and in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday looks like an exact repeat! Dry skies and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Looks like the Walk for Hunger Sunday morning on the Boston Common will start cooler but end pretty nicely!

Monday looks quiet and Tuesday we could see the return of rain chances. Stay tuned!