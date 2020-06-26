Rain Chances This Weekend, Some Storms Saturday PM

For this weekend, we have much needed rainfall on the way, but we could see some strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, so be weather aware for your outdoor plans.

As for your Friday, we’re tracking a mix of sun and clouds with a spot shower during the afternoon, but overall, these are hit or miss in coverage. More widespread rain/storms are expected for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Today’s highs stretch into the mid 80s for the Merrimack Valley, Boston and Norwood, slightly cooler for SE MA and the Cape and Islands.

Tonight, temperatures only slip into the low 60s under mainly clear skies.

Saturday starts off mainly sunny ahead of increasing cloud cover by midday. The leading edge of showers move into central MA and southern NH around noon before marching eastward by the 495-corridor between 1-3PM, Boston 4-6PM before moving out by sunset. We’re not tracking a complete washout as these storms will be scattered, however some of these could be on the stronger side, so be weather aware during your Saturday outdoor travels.

Sunday also starts off dry before a few showers pop-up by the afternoon, these mainly north and west of the Pike, so area south and east (South Shore and the Cape and Islands) will likely remain dry for the second half of the weekend.

Rain chances linger into the work week (but, similar to the weekend, we’re not tracking complete washouts). We turn cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into the upper 70s.