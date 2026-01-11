Good Sunday morning! The scattered showers we’ve got around this morning will exit for a mainly dry day. Then, all eyes are on the increasing chance for snow late this week.

Spotty showers will linger the longest on the Cape and the islands into the early afternoon but most of us will dry out from the rain midmorning.

Then, later this evening, just a low-end chance for an isolated snow shower. Highs this afternoon will be mild in the low 40s but temperatures will come crashing down to the 30s this evening as a strong wind picks up.

Wind chills at Gillette tonight will be in the 20s, so if you’re going to the game make sure to bundle up!

The wind will continue overnight into Monday morning, including during the morning commute.

Morning lows will be downright cold in the 20s, but with gusty winds that’ll only feel like the teens.

The rest of Monday will be windy and bright with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday: bright, breezy with lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday we have a few chances for some spotty showers with highs into the upper 40s. Thursday: rain/snow chance and in the low 40s. We’ve got our next chance for impactful snow on Friday. Stay tuned!