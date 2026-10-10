Happy Saturday! It’s been a spectacular day with highs in the low 60s! We’ve been dry and not windy. Tonight will be chilly, and we’re tracking rain showers for your Sunday.

Evening temperatures will drop quickly with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will vary depending on where you are, from the upper 40s and low 50s at the coast to the 30s in north central Mass and southwestern New Hampshire:

Sunday starts cool with clouds quickly increasing as the morning progresses. Rain is possible after 2-4 p.m., but it won’t become more widespread or heavier until after 7/8 p.m.

That does mean some showers are possible toward the tail-end of the Patriots game in Foxborough.

From there, rain will continue overnight.

The showers will keep us mild Sunday night with lows mainly in the 50s.

The rain will exit by early Monday morning, and your holiday isn’t looking too bad!

There will be clouds in the morning with skies brightening as the day goes on. Highs will rebound nicely in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday morning starts in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a chance for some spotty showers. Wednesday starts mild again in the low to mid 50s with highs in the upper 60s. It’ll be partly sunny and breezy. Thursday will start chilly again in the 40s with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with bright skies. We’re watching rain chances Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned!