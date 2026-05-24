Happy Sunday! I know….it wasn’t exactly the nicest day with temperatures only in the 50s with widespread rain. Thankfully, the forecast does improve some for Memorial Day.

First, the rest of your Sunday evening we’ll stick with the showers becoming increasingly more isolated. Overnight lows will drop to near 50 degrees with morning temperatures Memorial Day in the 50s and 60s. There will be spotty showers around throughout the morning, but they should exit Boston in the early afternoon and will exit southeastern Massachusetts by the mid to late afternoon.

Once the rain ends the clouds will try to break apart a bit allowing for a late-day warm-up to the low 70s. That’s a huge improvement!

Tuesday will be the best day this week, though. Morning temperatures start in the 50s with warm afternoon highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks toasty! Afternoon highs will jump to the upper 80s with a sun/cloud mix and a chance for a spot shower in the afternoon. Thursday: low 70s and a spot shower.

Friday and Saturday: near 70 degrees and partly sunny with an isolated shower chance each day. Sunday looks dry in the low 70s. Stay tuned!