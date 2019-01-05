Rain Sticks Around Saturday, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

For our Saturday afternoon, expect showers to stick around most of the daylight hours, with a few heavy downpours for SE MA, the southern coast and the Cape and Islands between 5PM – 7PM.

Rainfall totals will be closer to an inch for the Cape and south coast with the rest of the region likely between a quarter to a half of an inch.

Otherwise, we will see a gradual clearing of the showers and of the skies as this system moves north and eastward off the coastline. High temperatures today remain in the the upper 30s for central MA and southern NH, with areas closest to the coastline in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight, skies clear from northwest to southeast with temperatures slipping in to the upper 20s in the northwest, and into the low 30s elsewhere, meaning we could see some areas of re-freezing, especially back roads and untreated surfaces, so just be careful on your travels overnight into Sunday morning when we could have some slick spots.

Sunday features peeks of sun through most of the day with highs into the 40s for most, but it will be windy with gusts up to 35 MPH out of the west. This could create wind chills into the 30s at times.

Late Sunday night into early Monday, temperatures slip into the teens overnight, which will be the coldest air since Thanksgiving, so be sure to bundle up for the Monday morning commute. Highs on Monday only stretch into the mid to upper 20s.

Monday night into Tuesday is the next system we are keeping our eyes on. The system moves in from the Midwest and with the timing, will start off as snow for most of southern New England, creating slick and snow covered roadways for the Tuesday morning commute, especially those to the north and west of the 495-corridor. Here’s a look at the latest snowfall estimates for Tuesday.

The snow showers will change over to rain for most of the Bay State by late morning into the afternoon, so the snow will not be sticking around, but our main concern is that Tuesday morning commute.

Wednesday features a few lingering snow showers, before quieter and colder conditions move in for the end of the work week.