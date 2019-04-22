Rain Tonight, Brighter Days Ahead

7Weather- Showers with some downpours continue this evening and into tonight. A shower or two linger into Tuesday morning, and then few showers move through Tuesday night.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain ends around midnight tonight, and then we are left with scattered showers.

Areas in the dark green will likely get half an inch to an inch of rain from this system. There could be localized heavier amount of 1-2″ within the dark green area.

TUESDAY:

We wake up to temperatures in the mid and upper 40s Tuesday morning. It will still be overcast, with patchy fog/mist, and a lingering shower.

Skies will be slow to clear. Some areas could start to see some peeks of sun around 2-4 PM. By sunset, I think most of us will see at least some clearing.

Winds start off out of the N/NE but will eventually come out of the E/SE. This will keep coastal areas in the low to mid 50s.

Inland areas reach into the low and mid 60s.

The Red Sox game was cancelled on Monday, so that means we have a doubleheader on Tuesday. Both games will be dry but cool.

The first game features temps in the low and mid 50s, and we might see a few peeks of sun for the second game with temps in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain moves in after 11 PM Tuesday night and a few showers linger into the early morning Wednesday. Expect a cool start to the day with temps in the mid 50s.

The afternoon is pleasant on Wednesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.