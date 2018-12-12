Rain, Warm Up, and Meteor Shower on the Way

Once again it was a cold and sunny day across Massachusetts. In fact, we’re now in rare company with this stretch of dry days. This is now only the fifth time since 2000 that we’ve hit a 10+ day stretch during meteorological winter (Dec-Feb). It looks like we’ll add two more days (Thursday and Friday) before rain rolls in on Saturday.

The other big story has been the cold. After starting the month three days with above average temperatures, the last nine days have been below average, and in some cases well below average. This trend also appears to be ending by the weekend. Thursday will once again go down below average, but as the jet stream lifts north, mild air will fill in Friday through Monday. We’re not looking at a heat wave (though it might feel that way), but rather temperatures near if not just a few degrees above average.

We are watching a system that will bring rain to the area on Saturday morning. The latest trend is keeping the storm further south, so the best chance for rain will be south of the Pike on Saturday. But with the warm up, we’re looking at all rain, not snow. And for the month of December, we’re in a snow drought. We average about 9″ during the month but as you can see, the past few years have ranged from a dusting to almost a foot! At least in the next seven days, it doesn’t look like we’ll be adding any snow to our current total of 0.

The clear skies will work in our favor Thursday night into Friday morning with the Geminid Meteor Shower in full effect. It’s the strongest meteor shower of the year, and during the peak, you could see 50-100 shooting stars per hour! That frequency would occur during the 2am peak, unfortunately. But if you do head out to catch a glimpse, any time after dark will be good. Just be sure to get out of the light pollution and after 10:30pm once the moon sets. And of course with the cold air in place, bundle up as viewing these will take some patience. It takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark skies, let alone waiting for the individual meteors.