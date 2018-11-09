Rain, Wind Ramp Up Tonight

After a dry couple of days, it’s now back to rain and it could be quite heavy at times, especially around midnight.

A Flood Watch has been posted for the entire viewing area due to the fact that we are expected to get 1-2″ with localized higher amounts likely along the southern coast.

Also, this is a quick moving system, and will ramp up the winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted started tonight and continuing into Saturday morning, for the Cape and Islands.

The Wind Advisory then expands to include the rest of the viewing area Saturday afternoon as gusts increase up to 50MPH. Be prepared for some minor power outages.

High temperatures Saturday are near 50, and we could see some slivers of sunshine by the afternoon as the rain departs before sunrise Saturday.

The good news for Veterans Day on Sunday is we are under ample amounts of sunshine, but it will be noticeably cooler than the beginning of the weekend.

For the parades and ceremonies early Sunday, temperatures will likely start off in the upper 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you are attending.

Monday features dry conditions, but then Tuesday brings our next round of rain.