Rainy Monday, Sunny And Chilly Tuesday

7Weather- The week starts mild with rain, and then chilly air moves in behind it.

Light showers move in early Monday morning, and then steady, heavy rain is around for the Monday morning commute. The window for the heaviest rain will be from 5-10 AM. We will still be dealing with wet weather after 10AM, but it will it lighter showers. Most areas are dry by 2-3 PM.

Most of the day is breezy, so it’s best to take all the rain gear, if you will be out and about. Temperatures start in the upper 50s to low 60s in the morning, and then they gradually drop as cooler air moves in throughout the afternoon. We fall into the 40s by 3 PM.

This is beneficial rain! Most cities will get 0.50-1.0″ of rain. The Cape and the Islands are closer to 0.25″.

Chilly air moves in after this Monday rain. Tuesday will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, but with a chilly wind, it will feel like the low 30s.

Wednesday is mainly cloudy and chilly in the low and mid 40s. There will be a few showers around Wednesday night, and it looks like they continue into Thanksgiving. As of now, it looks like scattered showers will be around most of the daylight hours.