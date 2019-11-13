Record Breaking Cold Today, Bitter Blast Continues Overnight

Today was the type of cold that just takes your breath away.

Long-standing records were slashed today as the bitter blast swept into southern New England.

What can we expect for the rest of your Wednesday evening and into the overnight? A few more clouds expected, but overall another COLD night, with a few locations possibly breaking records again. Earlier this morning, Manchester, NH and Lawrence, MA both broke their record lows.

With wind chills into the teens for most spots tonight.

It will still be cold for Thursday, but the wind chills will not be nearly as bitter as Wednesday. Thursday features partly cloudy skies and actual high temperatures around 40°. Wind chills will rise into the low 30s.

Friday brings a warm-up, but still unseasonably cool by early November standards. Another chilly day on tap into Saturday as highs only reach into the 30s with feels like temps in the 20s. The breeze picks up on Sunday, but temperatures will be into the upper 30s. The next best chance for showers looks to be the start of the next work week, along with high temperatures back into the 40s.