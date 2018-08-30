Relief Has Finally Arrived

Attention to all those wondering when we would finally see some relief from the record heat and oppressive humidity. It has arrived, but not before reaching into the low 90s for Boston, Norwood, and SE MA, just to name a few locations. We’re now up to twenty 90+ degree days so far this year.

Well, a weakening cold front has provided that relief for the rest of this evening, all of Friday and the first half of the extended holiday weekend.

Overnight tonight, under partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows will finally dive into the low to mid 60s, with a select few spots in the upper 50s. Be sure to turn off those AC’s and fans to give them some rest and open up the windows to clear out the house at least.

More clouds than sunshine Friday with highs only into the mid 70s, and far less humid.

For the Labor Day Weekend, Saturday will feature partly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 70s, 80s return Sunday along with a muggy feel to the air by the late afternoon before the near 90-degree heat and dewpoints near 70 return for Labor Day Monday, followed by highs into the low 90s Tuesday before a slight cool-down Wednesday and Thursday with chances for showers and storms both of those days.

As we get into the month of September, we are now in the peak of hurricane season. We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as a disturbance has collected some steam off the African coast. It is being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Six at this point. As it approaches the warm open ocean waters in the Atlantic, it will continue to strengthen to at least a Category 1 by Tuesday. There’s also another tropical wave by the Caribbean that we will also continue to monitor.

In the meantime, we hope everyone enjoys the nice reprieve from the heat and humidity over the next 48 hours.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer